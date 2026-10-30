Researchers at the University of Notre Dame grew three-dimensional glioblastoma organoids on the International Space Station — tumor models created from glioblastoma cells and innate immune cells. After 40 days in microgravity, these organoids demonstrated a structure and biological properties closer to aggressive human tumors than models grown on Earth, News-Medical reports.

The impact of microgravity

Glioblastoma is the most common malignant primary brain tumor in adults and is among the most aggressive types of cancer. It is difficult to remove completely through surgery because microscopic tumor projections can infiltrate healthy brain tissue. It also forms an immunosuppressive microenvironment that helps the neoplasm evade immune attack and resist treatment.

On Earth, gravity causes cells to settle during cultivation, which can hinder the formation of complex three-dimensional structures. In microgravity, cells form such structures with less influence from settling, making it easier for researchers to reproduce the tumor architecture and cell interactions characteristic of human disease.

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What the analysis showed

The experiment was launched in 2024 with support from ISS laboratory commercial service provider Space Tango. After the organoids returned to Earth, scientists found that genes associated with inflammation, immune response, tissue remodeling, and blood vessel formation were more active in them. Levels of proteins associated with aggressive glioblastoma biology were also higher.

The space-grown organoids also had a more pronounced immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment, one of the hallmarks of progressing glioblastoma. The study results were published in the journal PNAS. The team also created a comprehensive multi-omics dataset covering gene activity, protein expression, cell interactions, and the spatial organization of cells in tissue.

Researchers have already launched two more ISS experiments involving glioblastoma organoids and immune cells derived from patients. The latest of these was sent as part of SpaceX's CRS-35 mission for NASA.

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