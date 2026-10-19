In Stockholm, Sweden, researchers found that a greater amount of vegetation within 100 metres of a home was associated with a 20% lower risk of developing dementia among older people. News-Medical reports on the results of the 16-year observation conducted by Stockholm University and Karolinska Institutet.

Nearly 3,000 participants

The population-based SNAC-K study involved 2,993 participants from Stockholm aged 60 and older. Over 16 years of follow-up, dementia was diagnosed in 477 participants. The participants’ cognitive health was assessed repeatedly throughout the study.

The amount of vegetation near places of residence was measured annually using satellite imagery and geographic information systems. The scientists analysed green areas within radii of 100, 250 and 500 metres from participants’ homes. The strongest association with a lower dementia risk was recorded for greenery in the closest radius, up to 100 metres, while it was weaker for more distant areas.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The association was more noticeable among women

The authors accounted for age, education level, socioeconomic circumstances, lifestyle, air pollution, traffic noise and proximity to water in their analysis. The identified association between greenery around the home and a lower risk of dementia was more pronounced among women.

The study’s first author, Cecilia Stenfors, an associate professor of psychology at Stockholm University, noted that this concerns nature that is part of a person’s everyday environment at home. According to her, natural environments may promote psychological recovery, reduce stress and improve well-being. The study was published in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia.

Read us on