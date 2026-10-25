South Africa has designated 36 hospitals to receive patients suspected of having Ebola. Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced the decision in July 2026: the network includes 24 public and 12 private medical facilities. As of October 24, 2026, The Rio Times found no public reports of confirmed Ebola cases in the country.

Hospital preparedness and border controls

The hospitals are to receive and isolate patients suspected of having the infection in order to prevent them from entering regular hospital wards. South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the country's public health laboratory, is on heightened alert and preparing to safely test suspected cases.

Port health control workers are screening travelers from countries where an outbreak has been recorded for symptoms and, when necessary, referring them for medical examination. They were transferred from the Health Ministry to South Africa's Border Management Authority. The source describes this as targeted health control rather than a travel ban.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Outbreak in Central Africa and US rules

According to information cited by The Rio Times with reference to Contagion Live, the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain. As of October 4, 2026, more than 8,600 confirmed cases and 4,148 deaths had been reported there. Kenya confirmed an imported case on October 6, becoming at that time the fourth country with such a case during this outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. There is no approved vaccine or specific treatment for the Bundibugyo strain, so care involves isolation and supportive treatment.

South Africa is not on the list of countries for which the United States introduced restrictions because of Ebola. From 11:59 p.m. US Eastern Time on November 3, 2026, all passengers on international flights to the United States must sign a declaration that they have not been in the Democratic Republic of the Congo during the previous 21 days. A layover in Johannesburg alone is not grounds for US entry restrictions.

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