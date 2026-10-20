Penn Medicine researchers have developed the Percival artificial intelligence model for analyzing computed tomography scans, which can detect signs of diseases and potential future health risks in images beyond the primary purpose of the examination. News-Medical reports, citing a study published in the journal npj Digital Medicine.

CT analysis beyond the purpose of the examination

The model was trained on approximately 400,000 CT scans from about 50,000 patients. Data from the Penn Medicine BioBank, which contains information on more than 350,000 people collected in the University of Pennsylvania health system over two decades, were also used to develop it.

According to the study’s authors, Percival can identify signs of chronic conditions on CT scans, including atrial fibrillation — a form of irregular heartbeat — and chronic kidney disease. The researchers view this approach as an opportunity to expand opportunistic screening: obtaining additional information from an image that was originally ordered for another reason.

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Comparison with another model

Compared with another AI model, TotalSegmentator, Percival detected conditions such as pancreatic cancer, cirrhosis, and bacterial pneumonia more reliably. Study co-author Charles Kahn, a professor of radiology, said that routine imaging could help identify diseases earlier and predict the risks of cardiovascular and liver complications.

The model is currently undergoing preclinical testing. The developers hope to test it in early 2027, considering its further use in clinical practice. Percival’s code and training specifications are publicly available.

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