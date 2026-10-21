In the United States, a study of North Carolina residents aged 65 and older who used medical equipment powered by the electrical grid recorded a prolonged increase in hospitalizations and deaths during the year after Hurricane Matthew in 2016. This includes, in particular, people who use mechanical ventilators, respirators and dialysis equipment.

Data on two hurricanes

As News-Medical reports, scientists assessed the immediate and long-term effects of Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Florence in 2018. The sample included Medicare beneficiaries in North Carolina who were at least 65 years old and used electricity-dependent medical equipment.

To assess the impact of the disasters, the researchers used county-level presidential disaster declarations by the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency. Using this measure, they found no statistically significant immediate changes after either hurricane. At the same time, after Matthew, a sustained increase in hospitalizations and deaths was recorded over the following year.

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Impact of flooding

An analysis using more detailed data from the North Carolina Flood Extent Archive showed stronger and more consistent associations between hurricane exposure, hospitalizations and deaths. The authors also noted that as flood severity increased, Black study participants had worse short- and long-term outcomes.

The study’s senior author, Jennifer Lund of the UNC Gillings School of Public Health, said that the team spent two years linking data on hurricane hazards and healthcare use in North Carolina while working with communities affected by the disaster. The results were published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

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