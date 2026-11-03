In the United States, Medicare spending per hospice care episode at for-profit hospices increased by 5.9% after their acquisition by private equity firms compared with similar facilities not owned by such firms. This is stated in a study published in the November issue of Health Affairs, News-Medical reports.

Researchers analyzed Medicare fee-for-service data and compared 191 hospices acquired by private equity firms in 2018–2022 with 1,305 comparable for-profit hospices that were not owned by such firms. They tracked changes for two years before and two years after each acquisition and compared them with changes in the control group.

Longer hospice stays

The main driver of increased spending was longer patient stays in hospice: the average duration rose by 6.3 days. After hospices were acquired by private equity firms, the share of very short stays — up to one week — declined, while the share of stays lasting more than six months increased. Patients were also discharged alive from hospice more often.

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The authors also recorded a change in the patient mix. The share of people with dementia rose from 22.6% to 23.8%, while it did not change in the control group of hospices. Medicare pays hospices a fixed amount for each day of care regardless of the volume of services a patient needs. The study notes that patients with dementia may require less intensive daily care than, for example, people with cancer, who often need complex pain management and regular visits from specialists.

Service volume did not increase

Researchers found no significant increase in the total number of visits or in the time hospice workers spent with each patient per week after facilities came under private equity ownership. The number of visits by physicians, nurses, and home care workers also did not increase. At the same time, the number of social worker visits may have decreased.

According to the authors, longer stays and more live discharges may be partly explained by the admission of patients who require less continuous care. The researchers noted that Medicare’s hospice payment system may need changes, including adjusting the daily payment according to a patient’s clinical needs.

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