In California, planned power outages intended to prevent wildfires have been linked to an increase in emergency department visits and unplanned hospitalizations for respiratory illnesses. This association was stronger when the outages coincided with wildfire smoke.

Data from 2013–2019

As News-Medical reports, the study was published on October 27, 2026, in the journal PLOS Medicine. The authors, led by Lauren Blair Wilner of the University of Washington, examined cases of preventive power shutoffs from 2013 to 2019.

Researchers analyzed data on emergency department visits and unplanned hospitalizations in 1,504 California ZIP code areas during planned outages. The scale of each outage was determined by the number of people left without electricity within the ZIP code area.

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Combination of outages and smoke

Utility companies can de-energize power lines in advance to prevent a possible ignition. During an outage, people cannot use air filtration systems, air conditioners, refrigerators, and other devices that require electricity.

According to the authors, the strongest effect was observed among people seeking care for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Many such patients use electricity-dependent medical equipment, including oxygen concentrators. The study had limitations: researchers did not have data on the individual level of exposure to outages and smoke in specific households.

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