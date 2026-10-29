A team at Rockefeller University has developed the Three-photon Ultra-Deep Imaging, or TrUDI, microscopy platform for deeper research into the brains of living mice. Using the system, the scientists recorded neuronal activity at depths of up to 2.1 mm in the intact mouse brain, including in the hippocampus and striatum, without removing the overlying cortex.

As reported by News-Medical, a description of the platform was published in the journal Nature Methods. The developers reported an approximately 250-fold increase in fluorescence-generation efficiency without increasing the laser's average power, which could cause tissue overheating.

The problem of light scattering

As light penetrates deeper into brain tissue, it scatters, making it more difficult to distinguish the fluorescent signal of neurons from background radiation. Three-photon microscopy reduces this background and can potentially enable imaging deeper than the more common two-photon microscopy. At the same time, it requires higher laser-pulse energy, while excessive average laser power can heat and damage living tissue.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to Alipasha Vaziri, head of the Laboratory of Neurotechnology and Biophysics, the theoretical limit of three-photon imaging in the mouse brain is about 2.3 mm. Previously, functional recording could be performed only to a depth of approximately 1.2 mm.

Optimization of laser pulses

The researchers redesigned the system based on computer modeling of its theoretical limits. They used fewer but more energetic laser pulses while maintaining the same average power. The team also changed the way light was focused, collected, and scanned in the sample.

Separately, the scientists developed an excitation scheme in which the laser is activated only while passing over cells identified by the system. During lengthy sessions, this made it possible to reduce laser exposure by up to 80%. Tissue analyses after imaging found no signs, under the experimental conditions, of inflammation, neuron loss, or DNA damage associated with heating.

Read us on