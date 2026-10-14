In the United States, extending Medicaid health insurance coverage to 12 months after childbirth is associated with an increase in outpatient visits among women who had diabetes or hypertensive disorders during pregnancy. This conclusion was reached by researchers at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, News-Medical reports.

The researchers analyzed Medicaid claims data for births in New York and Texas from 2019 to 2023. The sample included women using pregnancy-related Medicaid, traditional Medicaid and, in New York, Emergency Medicaid. The study also included patients with diabetes and hypertension that predated pregnancy.

More screenings and outpatient care

The authors found that postpartum diabetes screening and outpatient visits increased during the COVID-19 pandemic’s continuous coverage policy. In Texas, these indicators declined as the policy was phased out, while in New York they rose again after 12-month postpartum Medicaid coverage was introduced.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In both states, extending coverage to one year after childbirth increased the use of outpatient care among women with diabetes or hypertensive disorders of pregnancy. The increase was most pronounced in Texas, where baseline postpartum care rates had been lower. At the same time, the number of prescriptions for antihypertensive medications in Texas increased somewhat, while it did not change significantly in New York.

Risks after a complicated pregnancy

Women with diabetes during pregnancy or hypertensive disorders of pregnancy have a higher risk of postpartum emergency department visits, severe maternal morbidity, pregnancy-related death, and the later development of diabetes and cardiovascular disease. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends continued postpartum follow-up rather than limiting care to a single visit about six weeks after childbirth.

Before 2020, most women who received Medicaid because of pregnancy lost coverage 60 days after childbirth. According to the researchers, 49 U.S. states and the District of Columbia have now used the option under the American Rescue Plan Act to extend such coverage to 12 months. The study’s findings were published in the journal Health Affairs Scholar.

Read us on