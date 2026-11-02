A study involving 285,444 adults in Finland and the United Kingdom found that excess mortality associated with extreme heat or cold was more than ten times higher among people who had both chronic illnesses and socioeconomic vulnerability. News-Medical reports on the findings, published in the journal Nature Communications.

Scientists analyzed data from 275,763 adults in Finland and 9,681 in the United Kingdom. They compared mortality rates during periods of heat, cold, and moderate temperatures. The number of emergency hospital visits was also assessed for the Finnish cohort.

How vulnerability was assessed

Clinical vulnerability was determined by the presence of 17 chronic diseases or groups of conditions, including diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular and kidney disorders. Social vulnerability was assessed using deprivation indices for residential areas rather than individual income or housing conditions.

The hottest and coldest 2.5% of seven-day periods in each cohort were considered extreme. In Finland, an average temperature above 20.4°C over seven days was associated with 1.4 times higher mortality compared with moderate temperatures. At temperatures below minus 11.4°C, mortality was 1.1 times higher, although this increase was not statistically significant in the main analysis. Similar trends were observed in the UK cohort.

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Assessing the effects of warming

Climate modeling showed that warming from approximately 1°C to 4°C could increase the share of deaths associated with extreme temperatures from about 1% to more than 5% in Finland and the United Kingdom.

In the Finnish data, cold periods were accompanied by 9% fewer emergency hospital visits, while hot periods were accompanied by 5% more than during moderate temperatures. The researchers noted that cold weather may make access to emergency medical care more difficult. The study is observational and therefore does not establish a direct causal relationship between temperature and mortality. The authors also cautioned that the samples consisted of workers and do not fully represent the populations of both countries.

Read more in the News-Medical report.

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