In the United States, a study among liver transplant candidates showed that an improvement in the physical frailty index of at least 0.4 points was associated with an approximately 50% lower risk of death while waiting for surgery. News-Medical reports on the findings.

Study results

Scientists analyzed data from nearly 1,300 adults who were evaluated for possible liver transplantation at the University of Pittsburgh transplant center between 2018 and 2022. The prehabilitation program participants included 355 people who attended at least two follow-up visits.

Patients' condition was assessed using the Liver Frailty Index, a frailty index for patients with liver disease. It takes into account handgrip strength, chair stands, and the ability to maintain balance in three positions. The score improved in 64% of program participants. After accounting for age, disease severity, and baseline frailty level, an improvement in the index of at least 0.4 points was associated with an approximately twofold lower risk of death before transplantation.

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How the program worked

After referral to the transplant center, patients underwent an assessment of their strength and nutritional needs. They were then given an individualized home exercise plan, which was adjusted during follow-up visits every four to twelve weeks. A physician, physical therapist, and dietitian jointly worked on the program for each patient.

The study's senior author, Professor of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Organ Transplantation Andres Duarte-Rojo, noted that physical activity for such patients should start at a low level and increase gradually. According to him, the most physically weakened patients often showed the greatest improvement.

The study, titled “Personalized Prehabilitation: A Pathway to Improved Frailty Metrics and Survival in Liver Transplant Candidates,” is scheduled to be published on October 21 in the journal Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

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