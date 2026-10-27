In the United Kingdom, adding local consolidative radiotherapy to standard systemic treatment extended the progression-free period for oligometastatic non-small cell lung cancer by 56%. News-Medical reports on the preliminary results of the randomized SARON trial, presented at the 2026 Congress of the European Society for Medical Oncology.

SARON trial results

The phase II trial involved 140 patients with non-small cell lung cancer that, at the time of diagnosis, had spread to one to five metastases in no more than three organs. Participants from 19 centers in the United Kingdom were equally assigned to two groups: one received standard systemic therapy — chemotherapy, immunotherapy, or a combination of both — while the other received the same treatment together with radiotherapy.

After a median follow-up period of 37.4 months, progression-free survival was 13.9 months in the radiotherapy group and 8.9 months in the standard-treatment-only group. Within one year, progression in the initial disease sites was recorded in 13% of patients who received additional radiation and in 39.5% of participants in the control group.

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Irradiation of all identified sites

Patients in the radiotherapy group received irradiation to all known disease sites: the primary tumor in the lung, adjacent lymph nodes, and secondary tumors in other parts of the body. Depending on the size and location of the tumor, stereotactic ablative radiotherapy — a highly precise method for small, clearly defined tumors — could be used.

The researchers also noted that radiotherapy within the trial was well tolerated and did not lead to a significant reduction in quality of life. Median overall survival was 31 months in the irradiation group versus 28 months in the control group. The trial was funded by Cancer Research UK and sponsored by University College London.

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