In Canada, harm warnings applied directly to nicotine products reduced their appeal in hypothetical choice scenarios. The study involved 2,961 people: 1,839 individuals aged 16 to 29 who had not used e-cigarettes in the previous 30 days, and 1,122 current vape users, News-Medical reports.

How participants’ preferences changed

Participants from Alberta, Ontario and Quebec were asked to choose between JUUL vape pods, IQOS heated tobacco sticks, du Maurier cigarettes, or the option of choosing no product. The researchers varied the presence of a warning on the product, the price, the nicotine concentration in vape pods, and their packaging type.

Under the least restrictive experimental scenario, the predicted probability that non-users of e-cigarettes would choose no product was 50%. Warnings on all three product categories increased this figure to 65%. Among current e-cigarette users, the probability of this choice rose from 10% to 18%.

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Warnings on vapes alone reduced the predicted probability of choosing pods by seven percentage points among non-users and by three points among users. If warnings were placed on all three types of products, the figure decreased by 12 and five points, respectively. At the same time, the researchers did not record an increase in the predicted preference for cigarettes due to the introduction of such warnings.

The impact of price and nicotine

A 40% increase in the price of vape pods reduced the predicted preference for this product among users from 55% to 48%, but at the same time increased preference for heated tobacco products and conventional cigarettes. A higher price for cigarettes did not affect preference for vapes, including among respondents who both smoked and used e-cigarettes.

Non-users of e-cigarettes and users who did not smoke cigarettes more often preferred pods with a lower nicotine concentration — 1.5% instead of 5%. Neutral pod packaging had little effect on choice. The study authors cautioned that the findings reflect participants’ stated intentions in simulated situations, which may differ from actual behavior.

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