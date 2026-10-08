In a study by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center involving 39,184 patients with solid tumors, universal germline genetic testing identified hereditary pathogenic variants in 16.3% of participants. If testing had been limited to people under 50, 4,601 patients with such variants would have been left out — 72% of all identified carriers, News-Medical reports.

Testing regardless of age

The scientists analyzed DNA extracted from blood or saliva samples using the MSK-IMPACT test. It screened for 94 hereditary pathogenic variants. Such changes may indicate a hereditary predisposition to cancer and help assess risk for a patient's relatives. The presence of certain variants may also potentially affect treatment selection.

The researchers classified cases according to the typical age of onset for a specific type of cancer. Early cases were those occurring more than one standard deviation before the mean age of onset for the respective tumor type, while late cases occurred more than one standard deviation after it. Cases within one standard deviation of the mean age of onset were classified as having an average age of onset.

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Frequency of hereditary variants

Pathogenic variants were detected in 18.4% of patients with early-onset cancer, 15.6% of those with average onset, and 12.3% of those with late onset. High-penetrance variants occurred in 9.1%, 5.5%, and 2.6% of these groups, respectively. The frequency of moderate-penetrance variants was 3.3%, 3.4%, and 2.5%.

According to one of the authors, Zsofia K. Stadler, pathogenic variants with high or moderate penetrance that may be relevant to treatment strategy were identified in approximately 9.7% of all participants combined. The authors of the study, published in the journal Cancer Discovery, noted that hereditary predisposition to cancer can manifest at any age and that genetic testing should be considered for every patient with an oncology diagnosis.

Among the study's limitations, the authors cited its conduct at a single large tertiary cancer center, uneven representation of certain cancer types, and the fact that the cohort consisted predominantly of people of European and Ashkenazi Jewish descent.

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