A long-term study in Hong Kong involving 15,576 people aged 65 and older linked moderate and severe vision impairment to a higher risk of subsequently developing dementia. According to News-Medical, participants were followed for up to 16 years.

How the study was conducted

The sample included Chinese people living in the community who did not have dementia at the start of the observation period. The participants’ average age was 74.5 years, and 63.8% were women. They attended 18 public elderly health centers in Hong Kong.

Distance visual acuity was assessed at the start of the study and during follow-up examinations using a standard Snellen chart from six meters away. Participants used their usual optical correction devices. ICD-10 criteria or the Clinical Dementia Rating scale were used to diagnose dementia, and diagnoses were independently reviewed by geriatric psychiatrists. Cognitive status was also assessed using tests that did not require visual tasks.

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What the researchers found

Moderate and severe vision impairment were independently associated with an increased risk of dementia. Faster deterioration in visual acuity strengthened this association among people with poorer vision. According to the researchers’ estimate, severe vision impairment was associated with approximately 2.1 fewer years of dementia-free life during the follow-up period compared with normal vision.

The work was published in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia: Diagnosis, Assessment & Disease Monitoring. The authors noted that visual acuity measures may help assess future dementia risk, but vision correction has not yet been proven as a way to prevent the disease.

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