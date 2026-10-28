In Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, a fire at the Pugu Kinyamwezi landfill lasted for a week, covering a neighboring low-income area in smoke. Local residents, including families with children, reported breathing difficulties due to the thick smoke. As Health Policy Watch reports, firefighters needed several days to contain the blaze.

Esther Kaiombo, a mother of three, said she woke up to the smell of burning garbage, fearing a fire in her own home. She was worried about her three-year-old daughter Eliza, who has asthma. “The smoke was so thick that my daughter found it difficult to breathe,” Kaiombo said.

Overcrowded landfill

According to the Dar es Salaam City Council, the city, with a population of more than 6 million people, generates approximately 5,600 tonnes of waste every day, but less than 40% of this volume is officially collected. The Pugu Kinyamwezi landfill covers 65 hectares and receives about 2,500 tonnes of mixed waste daily, exceeding its capacity.

Philip Benno, head of the city council’s waste management directorate, said that organic waste releases methane, which often causes fires during the dry season. According to him, the authorities are seeking investors to modernize the site and turn it into a sanitary landfill with the capacity to produce energy from waste. At the same time, policy analysts point to regulatory obstacles and delays in public-private partnership mechanisms.

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Air pollution and health risks

A study by the Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology and the Stockholm Environment Institute, conducted at 14 monitoring stations from May 2021 to February 2022, recorded daily concentrations of fine particulate matter PM2.5 of up to 130.45 micrograms per cubic meter. At the Pugu Dampo station, the figure was nearly nine times higher than the WHO-recommended level of 15 micrograms per cubic meter over 24 hours.

Daniela Tarimo, a doctor at Kivule District Hospital, said that during landfill fires, the number of children seeking care for acute asthma attacks, bronchitis and upper respiratory tract infections increases. According to her, supplies of bronchodilators and pediatric nebulizer kits at local clinics can quickly run out during prolonged episodes of smoke pollution.

Experts are calling for expanded air-quality monitoring in Tanzanian cities, public disclosure of its readings, and equipping open landfills with proper waste-management and methane-collection systems.

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