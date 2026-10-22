Workers pay 9% more for family health insurance — STAT News

In 2026, the amount employees pay in premiums for a family health insurance plan rose by 9% to an average of $7,471. These figures are contained in KFF’s employer health benefits survey, as reported by STAT News. The study concerns insurance coverage provided through work.

The increase exceeded figures from previous years

This year’s increase in contributions exceeded the rates recorded by KFF in previous years. The organization had previously reported increases of 6% and 7%. Employees at small businesses faced an even greater rise in the cost of family insurance coverage.

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Employers bear most of the costs

According to STAT News, the rise in insurance premiums is largely linked to the overall increase in the cost of healthcare. At the same time, employers are currently bearing most of this increase in costs. The report notes that health insurance costs are rising faster for people who have coverage through work.

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