In Madrid, Spain, results of a randomized Phase III trial were presented showing that the targeted chemotherapy drug sacituzumab tirumotecan, or sac-TMT, reduced the risk of death by a third among patients with advanced endometrial cancer. The drug was developed by Merck and the Chinese company Kelun-Biotech.

Study results

Endometrial cancer is a common gynecological cancer. STAT News reported on the trial results presented on Monday.

In China, sac-TMT has already been approved for use. In studies conducted by Kelun-Biotech in the country, the drug also demonstrated the ability to prolong survival in patients with several types of cancer.

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Merck's global program

Merck is conducting 18 global Phase III trials of sac-TMT, 10 of which concern women's cancers. The company plans to use the results to obtain approvals for the drug in the United States, Europe, and other countries outside China.

For Merck, this drug is important in connection with the expected loss of patent protection for the Keytruda immunotherapy in 2028.

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