Drug slowed tumor growth in mice in lung cancer study — News-Medical

A team led by specialists at UTHealth Houston has identified a potential treatment target for a certain subtype of non-small cell lung cancer. In mouse models, a drug that reduced cancer cells’ dependence on the phospholipase D1 (PLD1) enzyme significantly slowed tumor growth without other negative consequences for the animals’ health, News-Medical reports.

The role of PLD1

The work was led by Xiaochao Tan, an associate professor in the Department of Integrative Biology and Pharmacology at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston. The findings were published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The researchers studied the role of the Golgi apparatus in a certain subtype of non-small cell lung cancer. This is the most common type of lung cancer and is often diagnosed only after the disease has spread to other parts of the body. The Golgi apparatus modifies, sorts, and packages proteins for transport to other parts of the cell or for secretion outside it.

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Chromosome 3q region

In previous work, the team found that lung cancer cells have additional copies of the 3q region of chromosome 3, which encodes several proteins associated with the Golgi apparatus. In the new study, they identified a gene in this region that encodes the PLD1 enzyme.

According to the authors, cancer cells produce unusually high levels of PLD1 and release substances through the Golgi apparatus that promote tumor growth and survival. The results of experiments in mice indicate that targeting the Golgi apparatus’s secretory mechanism may be a promising direction for research into treatments for different types of cancer.

The authors also noted that additional copies of the 3q region of chromosome 3 occur in head and neck cancer as well as esophageal cancer. Therefore, in their assessment, this approach could potentially also be useful for these cancers.

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