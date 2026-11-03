Anne George, a professor in the Department of Oral Biology at the University of Illinois Chicago College of Dentistry, has received a $1.2 million grant from the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The funds will be directed toward studying the protein dentin phosphophoryn, which could potentially be used to restore dentin in damaged teeth, News-Medical reports.

A protein in tooth structure

Dentin phosphophoryn is found predominantly in dentin, the mineralized tissue that makes up the bulk of the tooth beneath the enamel. The source describes it as the most acidic protein in nature. It helps calcify the protein matrix from which dentin forms.

George's team plans to determine how this protein helps odontoblasts, the cells that form dentin, and dental pulp stem cells survive in an environment with high calcium levels. The researchers suggest that the protein may protect these cells and preserve their ability to form healthy tooth tissue throughout the tooth's lifetime.

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The role of autophagy

The new project will focus on the role of dentin phosphophoryn in autophagy, a cellular process in which a cell removes old or damaged components and recycles them. In the dental pulp, the soft living central part of the tooth, this mechanism may perform an important protective function during inflammation or injury.

Scientists believe the protein may help pulp stem cells overcome calcium-related stress, survive, and transform into cells responsible for dentin formation. The study will combine work with human dental pulp stem cells and animal models to examine the molecular pathways that regulate autophagy and tissue regeneration.

Potential dentin restoration

According to George, current dental treatments primarily involve removing defects, including cavities, and stopping their spread. Her group is studying the possibility of using such proteins in a scaffold that can be placed in a tooth cavity to restore dentin. The aim of this approach is to create a living matrix capable of containing the spread of tooth decay and preserving tooth function.

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