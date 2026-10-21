In Spain and the United States, participants with higher scores on a metabolite profile associated with the Mediterranean diet had a 23% lower relative risk of death compared with people with the lowest scores. This association was found in the Spanish PREDIMED study and three independent cohorts in the United States, News-Medical reports.

Blood analysis and long-term follow-up

Scientists used a previously developed and validated score consisting of 67 metabolites in blood plasma. It was used to assess adherence to the Mediterranean diet, which includes olive oil, vegetables, fruit, legumes, nuts, and fish. This biological marker can complement data from dietary questionnaires in which participants self-report their diet.

PREDIMED analyzed data from 1,880 participants at high cardiovascular risk who had no cardiovascular disease at the start of the study. The average follow-up period was about 13.2 years. People in the highest third of metabolite profile scores had a 23% lower relative risk of death than participants in the lowest third. An increase in the score by one standard deviation was associated with a 19% reduction in the relative risk of death.

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Results in U.S. cohorts

The findings were tested using data from 12,704 participants in the Nurses’ Health Studies I and II and the Health Professionals Follow-up Study in the United States. Over an average follow-up period of 25 years, 4,111 deaths were recorded, including 845 from cardiovascular disease and 1,231 from cancer. Participants in the highest fifth of scores also had a 23% lower relative risk of death than people in the lowest fifth.

Higher profile scores in both samples were also associated with lower mortality from cardiovascular causes. At the same time, after full adjustment for factors, the association with cancer mortality was not statistically significant. The authors stressed that the analysis was observational, so the results do not prove that changing diet or increasing the metabolite score directly reduces mortality.

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