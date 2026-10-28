Employees of Royal Darwin Hospital in Australia complain of worsening health due to the smell of decomposing bodies from an overcrowded morgue. This was reported by ABC News Australia, citing the Health Services Union.

Complaints from pathology service employees

Billy Elrick, secretary of the HSU branch in South Australia and the Northern Territory, said that pathology service employees, including medical scientists, work directly above the hospital’s outdated morgue. According to him, the premises share an air-conditioning system through which odours regularly spread into work areas.

Elrick said that employees reported feeling unwell, nausea and psychosocial trauma after exposure to the smell of decomposing bodies. According to him, the worst situation occurs when bodies already in a state of decomposition are brought to the morgue. The union also states that the morgue is regularly overcrowded and lacks appropriate conditions for handling such bodies.

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Elrick said he was aware of more than a dozen employee complaints submitted to the Northern Territory government. According to him, staff were offered air fresheners and masks in response. The previous Labor government of the Northern Territory announced the construction of a new morgue in 2023, but these plans were not implemented.

Morgue repairs and mould complaints

Northern Territory Health Minister Steve Edgington said the exact cause of the problem in the morgue is still being determined, including checks of the air-conditioning system. The May budget allocated $3 million for the morgue: $1 million for a new project and $2 million for repairs and maintenance.

The union also claims that authorities are responding insufficiently to complaints about mould at Casuarina Plaza, where NT Health offices are located, and at Alice Springs Hospital. According to the HSU, employees reported dizziness, headaches and other symptoms. Edgington said the department is looking for alternative premises for Casuarina Plaza staff, carrying out a deep clean, and must determine the causes of mould at Alice Springs. The union is considering applying to the Fair Work Commission if the problems are not resolved.

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