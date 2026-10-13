Magnetic Storm Forecast for October 13–14, 2026, and Solar Activity Outlook

On October 13–14, it’s worth keeping an eye on geomagnetic activity forecasts, as the intensity of magnetic storms can vary depending on solar activity. During such events, some people complain of headaches, fatigue, and feeling unwell; however, there is no definitive scientific evidence of a direct link between these symptoms and magnetic storms.

Geomagnetic activity is measured on a scale from 0 to 9. The planetary K-index is used for classification; a reading of 5 or higher indicates a strong magnetic storm.

On Tuesday, October 13, solar activity with a K-index of 4 (yellow level) is expected, which corresponds to moderate magnetic storms.

On Wednesday, October 14, solar activity with a K-index of 5 (red level) is expected, which corresponds to strong magnetic storms capable of affecting human health and well-being.

It is important to note that magnetic storm forecasts may change, as solar activity researchers update their data every three hours. Therefore, we recommend regularly monitoring updates

Source: NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC)

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