In a prospective study, the use of the standardized ROCKY protocol during kidney biopsies in patients with predefined high-risk characteristics was associated with a low rate of major complications. The results, which will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2026, taking place on October 22–25, News-Medical reports.

Results from more than a thousand procedures

The study included 1,096 kidney biopsies performed in patients with predefined high-risk factors. Major complications were recorded in 0.8% of cases. There were no cases of kidney removal or procedure-related deaths in the study.

The rate of major complications did not differ statistically significantly between biopsies performed in inpatient and outpatient settings. The authors also reported that diagnostic accuracy was achieved in all procedures.

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What the protocol includes

ROCKY stands for Renal-biopsy Optimized Care and Knowledge Yielding safety. It combines structured stages of patient assessment before biopsy, correction of risk factors, ultrasound-guided procedures, and systematic follow-up afterward.

According to the researchers, older age, impaired kidney function, the use of antiplatelet agents or anticoagulants were not independently associated with major complications. The study’s corresponding author, Dario Roccatello of the University of Turin, noted that the standardized approach could expand access to biopsy for patients who might previously not have undergone it because of age, obesity, dialysis, antithrombotic treatment, or anatomical features.

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