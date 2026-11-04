Researchers at Mass General Brigham concluded that assessing sleep apnea using pulse oximetry data may undercount breathing disturbances in Black participants. As News-Medical reports, this could potentially affect the determination of obstructive sleep apnea severity and condition classification.

Difference in recording episodes

In sleep studies, drops in blood oxygen levels measured by a pulse oximeter are used to identify breathing disturbances that are considered when assessing apnea severity. The scientists analyzed data from two independent cohorts: the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis and the Sleep Heart Health Study.

They compared severity measures based on reduced blood oxygen saturation with two measures independent of saturation: airflow and heart rate response. The proportion of events identified by airflow that met the criterion of a 4% saturation decrease was 21% lower among Black participants in the MESA cohort and 20% lower in the SHHS study than among White participants.

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Heart rate measures

Assessment based on heart rate response did not reveal a similar racial difference. According to the researchers, this suggests that the discrepancy may be related to oxygen-level assessment rather than to a lower number of breathing disturbances themselves.

The heart rate-based severity measure was also associated with cardiovascular events or death among Black participants in both cohorts. At the same time, oxygen-level-based measures had no statistically significant association with such outcomes. The authors emphasized that they do not propose different diagnostic thresholds depending on race, but point to the need for accurate and reliable measurements for all patients.

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