A four-year study involving nearly 7,000 survey participants and 177 children tested individually linked early swimming lessons to better outcomes in learning and social development. As News-Medical reports, the study’s findings were reviewed and expanded upon by University of Canberra Professor Emerita Robyn Jorgensen in the book Why Young Children Should Learn to Swim.

Assessment results

Researchers used the Peabody Developmental Motor Scales and Woodcock-Johnson III tests, comparing the results with national census data. According to the study, children under five who attended swimming lessons could be 5 to 18 months ahead of age-based benchmarks in literacy, numeracy and the ability to follow instructions. The article notes that this trend was observed regardless of families’ socioeconomic status.

Jorgensen stressed that these results do not mean that children who learn to swim are inherently smarter. In her view, lessons help develop skills that can be applied at school. For example, when a child counts leg movements together with an instructor, they learn the sequence of numbers and the relationship between a number and an object.

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Cost and accessibility of lessons

The author also drew attention to unequal access to lessons. She called the cost of lessons the biggest barrier to participation, as most swimming schools operate as commercial establishments. According to her analysis, the accessibility issue is particularly acute in the United States and China, where only affluent families can afford regular lessons.

Geographic remoteness also makes access to swimming pools more difficult. In Australia, families from remote farms sometimes have to travel hundreds of kilometres to the nearest pool. Jorgensen called on governments to consider subsidies or swimming programmes for families unable to pay for lessons, noting that high-quality classes can help children prepare for their first years at school.

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