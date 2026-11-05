In the United States, researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, found that in patients with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, tau protein deposits are more extensive and accumulate more than twice as fast as in people with late-onset disease. Symptoms of the early form of the disease appear before the age of 65. News-Medical reports on the study results.

Scientists noted that in early-onset disease, tau spreads across many areas of the brain. In their view, this may explain why this form of Alzheimer’s usually progresses faster and is more often accompanied by atypical syndromes affecting speech, visuospatial skills and executive functions.

Data from more than 600 patients

The authors analyzed data from 390 participants in the Longitudinal Early-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Study, whose average age was 59, as well as 211 patients with late-onset disease from the Alzheimer’s Disease Neuroimaging Initiative, whose average age was 78. All participants had mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia associated with Alzheimer’s disease and underwent PET scans showing amyloid accumulation.

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Some participants underwent repeat tau PET scans over an average follow-up period of two to three years, making it possible to track changes over time. Among patients with early-onset disease, one in five had presentations in which memory impairment was not the dominant symptom. At the same time, more than 99% of patients with late-onset disease for whom symptom data were available had a form with predominant memory impairment.

Atypical symptoms and treatment questions

According to one of the senior authors, Renaud La Joie, some patients with the early form of the disease may have difficulty interpreting what they see despite normal eye examination results, estimating distances or reading. Others may have problems finding words, understanding long sentences, paying attention, planning, solving problems and adapting to changes.

The study was published on November 4 in the journal Science Translational Medicine with support from the U.S. National Institute on Aging. Known disease-causing mutations were an exclusion criterion for the study. The authors emphasized that the differences between early- and late-onset forms were much more pronounced for tau than for amyloid. The study did not test treatment, but the scientists suggested that patients with early-onset disease may be candidates for clinical trials of combined approaches targeting both amyloid and tau.

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