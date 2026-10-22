Restoring a normal heart rhythm within eight weeks after an ischemic stroke is associated with a lower risk of recurrent stroke or systemic embolism in patients with atrial fibrillation. This was the conclusion reached by the authors of a study published on October 21, 2026, in the journal Neurology, News-Medical reports.

Study data

Researchers analyzed data from 14,355 hospitalized patients with ischemic stroke and atrial fibrillation. Their average age was 83 years. Early rhythm control was provided to 268 participants, or 2% of the sample: 206 were treated with medication, 68 underwent catheter ablation, and another 32 underwent electrical cardioversion. Some patients received more than one type of treatment.

Over 23,583 person-years of follow-up, recurrent ischemic stroke or systemic embolism occurred in 1,257 participants. Of these, 13 people received early rhythm control and 1,244 did not. During the analysis, the authors accounted for differences between the groups, including comorbidities, the degree of frailty, and stroke severity.

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Results and limitations

Over five years, the risk of recurrent stroke or systemic embolism was 8% in the early rhythm control group, compared with 14% among those who did not receive such treatment. The authors associated early rhythm restoration with a 44% reduction in the risk of stroke or embolism and a 28% reduction in the risk of death from all causes.

One of the study's authors, Yuichi Imanaka of Kyoto University, noted that anticoagulants are prescribed after ischemic stroke to prevent recurrent events, and that early rhythm control may be another prevention strategy. At the same time, the study does not prove that rhythm control itself prevents recurrent stroke, but only identifies an association. The authors also cited the small number of participants who received such treatment as a limitation and noted the need for studies involving larger groups.

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