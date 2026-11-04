In the US state of Massachusetts, areas with the lowest ratings on historical redlining maps had an 86% higher annual mortality rate from opioid-related overdoses than areas with the highest ratings. This was reported by News-Medical regarding a study by researchers at Boston Medical Center.

Study data

The researchers analyzed 326 Massachusetts census tracts for which sufficient historical map data were available. In these tracts, 1,829 adults died from opioid-related overdoses between 2015 and 2019.

Compared with tracts in the “best” category, adjusted mortality rates were 53% higher in areas categorized as “still desirable” and 61% higher in areas marked as declining. The differences remained statistically significant after accounting for racial and ethnic composition, the age structure of neighborhood populations, and the social vulnerability index.

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Historical context

Redlining maps were created in the 1930s by the Home Owners’ Loan Corporation. They rated neighborhoods from “best” to “hazardous” using criteria that reflected discriminatory lending practices and disadvantaged Black and immigrant communities. The researchers noted that these ratings contributed to long-term underinvestment in neighborhoods.

The authors emphasized that the analysis identified an association between historical redlining ratings and overdose mortality, but does not prove that redlining itself caused this difference. The study also did not include non-urban communities that were not assigned historical ratings.

According to the researchers, investments in housing, economic opportunities, access to healthcare, and community resources may play a role in reducing overdose risk. According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the total number of opioid-related overdose deaths in the state fell by nearly 60% in 2022–2025 and dropped below 1,000 for the first time in more than a decade.

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