In the United States, the expansion of the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) in the 1990s may have had unintended consequences for the development of children of single mothers. This is stated in a study reported by News-Medical.

Analysis results

The author analyzed survey data on mothers and children from 1990 to 1996. After the EITC expansion, combined math and reading scores among children of single mothers were 0.14 standard deviations lower than those of children of married mothers.

Among younger children, the analysis also showed a decline in early motor and social development of 0.68 standard deviations. The source noted that this conclusion is based on a smaller sample and should therefore be interpreted with caution.

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Employment and time with children

During reforms to the U.S. social support system, the EITC was expanded to support low-income families while not weakening incentives to work. Higher earnings qualified people for a larger payment, and single mothers had stronger incentives to enter employment than married mothers.

Rising employment among single mothers was accompanied by less cognitive stimulation for children at home and fewer time-intensive parental interactions. This may indicate that a reduction in caregiver-child interaction could have affected the outcomes.

The study’s author, Jihyon Ko of the Korea Institute of Public Finance, said that for low-income single mothers, reduced time with children due to greater employment may outweigh the benefits of higher incomes in the short term. Combining work incentives with affordable, high-quality childcare could help families better balance work and time with their children.

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