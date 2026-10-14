Oral salbutamol improved motor function and muscle strength in children and adolescents with congenital myopathies, a rare group of inherited muscle diseases. News-Medical reports on the study results.

Study involving 18 patients

The trial involved 18 people aged 6 to 16 with genetically confirmed congenital myopathies. Participants were randomly assigned to two groups: one received salbutamol in addition to standard treatment for 24 weeks, while the other received standard treatment only. The groups then switched regimens, allowing the results to be compared for each participant.

After the period of salbutamol use, motor function scores were higher than with standard treatment. The average difference was 3.61 points on the standardized MFM-32 scale. Grip strength in the dominant hand increased by about 1.5 kg. Researchers also recorded increased strength in other muscle groups, but these results were not statistically significant.

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Faster walking and better lung function

Among the 11 participants who were able to walk, the distance covered in the six-minute walk test increased on average from 435 to 473 meters. The time needed to rise from the floor to a standing position decreased on average from 8.29 to 6.39 seconds.

Lung function also improved: forced vital capacity was on average about 0.2 liters higher during salbutamol treatment. The treatment was well tolerated, and no serious side effects were recorded.

Salbutamol has long been used for asthma, and when taken orally it also affects skeletal muscles, including potentially stimulating muscle protein synthesis. The authors note that the results require confirmation in larger international studies with longer treatment and follow-up. The work was published in eClinicalMedicine, a journal in The Lancet group.

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