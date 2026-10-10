The combination of loneliness and social isolation is associated with a reduction in the expected number of years lived without depression and anxiety, according to an observational study by researchers at Tulane University. As ScienceDaily reports, men who experienced both loneliness and social isolation had, on average, 5.8 fewer years of life without these mental disorders compared with people without either factor.

Data from more than 277,000 participants

The researchers analyzed data from 277,489 people aged 40 to 69. At the start of the observation period, participants did not have seven major chronic conditions: diabetes, heart and lung diseases, dementia, cancer, depression, or anxiety.

The scientists used age 50 as the reference point and calculated how loneliness and isolation were associated with life expectancy free of the listed diseases. Among women, the combination of these two factors was associated with a reduction of about 3.7 years in the period of life free of mental disorders.

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The impact on physical health was smaller

The association was also observed for physical diseases, although it was less pronounced. Women who experienced loneliness and social isolation simultaneously had 2.4 fewer years of life free of physical illnesses. For men, this figure was 1.7 years.

The authors distinguished between two concepts: social isolation means an objective lack of social connections, while loneliness describes subjective dissatisfaction with the quality of relationships regardless of the number of contacts.

Healthier habits — better nutrition, physical activity, sufficient sleep, and quitting smoking — noticeably reduced the loss of years free of disease associated with social isolation. At the same time, such a lifestyle did not significantly reduce the additional risks associated specifically with feelings of loneliness. The researchers plan to study other population groups and conduct clinical trials to test the causal nature of the identified associations.

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