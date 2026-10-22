Poland’s Sejm has passed a law introducing limits on working hours and remuneration for medical workers. The total amount of work performed by medics will not be able to exceed the equivalent of two full-time positions, Interia reports.

Restrictions on working at several institutions

The new rules will apply to doctors, nurses, midwives, physiotherapists and paramedics. They are to be employed for at least half-time. To begin working for another healthcare provider, an employee will need the consent of their current employer.

The restrictions are to apply to medics’ total working time, rather than only their employment at a single healthcare institution.

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Maximum hourly and monthly pay

The law also provides for a maximum hourly rate for medics at one twentieth of the gross minimum wage. At present, this is approximately 240 Polish zlotys.

When working in two positions, monthly remuneration must not exceed 16 gross minimum wages — around 76,900 zlotys. According to Interia, the adoption of the document was, among other things, a consequence of a scandal at the Southern Hospital.

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