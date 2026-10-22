Semaglutide and teduglutide reduced acute immune-mediated intestinal injury in experiments involving mice. Researchers studied the animals’ response to T-cell activation with antibodies against CD3ε and found that GLP-1 and GLP-2 receptor signaling pathways help protect the intestinal mucosa. News-Medical reports on the findings of the study published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine.

Different roles of hormone receptors

In mice lacking GLP-1 or GLP-2 receptors, intestinal injury after T-cell activation was more severe, although the manifestations differed. GLP-1R deficiency was associated with more intense inflammation and more pronounced histological changes. Loss of GLP-2R was accompanied by reduced intestinal villus height, lower crypt cell proliferation, and loss of Paneth cells, which are involved in intestinal protection.

Mice with selectively disabled intestinal expression of proglucagon, a precursor of GLP-1 and GLP-2, were also more vulnerable to injury. They showed increased intestinal permeability, greater crypt loss, lower small-intestinal mass, and slower recovery of body weight after immune exposure.

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Effects of the two drugs

In mice with selectively deleted intestinal proglucagon expression, following administration of anti-CD3ε antibodies, semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, reduced concentrations of inflammatory cytokines in the blood and increased the expression of genes associated with Paneth cells and intestinal epithelial activity. Teduglutide, which activates the GLP-2 receptor, partially restored the ratio of small-intestinal mass to its length and reduced levels of intestinal cytokines, neutrophil infiltration, and tissue damage.

The combination of the drugs also reduced systemic markers of inflammation, restored crypt density in the ileum, and alleviated histological signs of injury. At the same time, the researchers did not determine whether combining semaglutide and teduglutide provides an advantage over using each drug separately.

The experiments were short-term and were conducted in young male mice using a model of acute intestinal injury. Therefore, the findings do not mean that such an effect will be reproduced in people with intestinal diseases.

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