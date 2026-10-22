In the United States, cardiac events accounted for 43% of 3,401 firefighter deaths while on duty recorded between 1990 and 2025. These conclusions were reached by researchers at Cedars-Sinai Health Sciences University, who analyzed records from the US Fire Administration, News-Medical reports.

The share of deaths was increasing

Separately, the scientists analyzed data for 1990–2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. During this period, the total number of on-duty firefighter deaths declined, but the likelihood that a death was heart-related increased by 2.2% annually.

At the same time, among the US population overall, the share of cardiac deaths among all deaths declined by 1.3% each year. The study authors noted that preventing cardiac deaths while firefighters were on duty was not keeping pace with progress in other areas of occupational safety.

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Limitations of annual examinations

The researchers found that many on-duty deaths were associated with coronary artery disease, a narrowing of the vessels that supply blood to the heart. An even greater number of cases were linked to increased heart muscle mass.

According to the authors, standard stress tests included in firefighters’ annual medical examinations may fail to detect some conditions that create a risk of sudden cardiac death. Increased heart muscle mass cannot always be detected through such testing: firefighters’ training may contribute to physiological changes in the heart that can also mask dangerous pathological changes.

The study was published in JACC: Advances. Its authors suggested that national recommendations on firefighter health may need to be updated to include screening for excessive heart muscle mass.

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