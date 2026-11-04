A study involving 5,423 people aged 50 and older in England found a link between cardiovascular diseases and a faster decline in memory, orientation and other cognitive functions. At the same time, the strength of this association differed depending on participants’ long-term level of depressive symptoms, News-Medical reports.

The observation lasted 14 years

Scientists used data from the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing, collected between 2004 and 2019. At the beginning of the observation period, 1,080 participants, or 19.9% of the sample, had cardiovascular diseases, including angina, heart attack, heart failure or stroke.

Participants with such diseases performed worse on initial tests of memory, time orientation and semantic verbal fluency — including naming as many animals as possible in one minute. After accounting for other factors, having cardiovascular disease at the start of the study was associated with an additional annual decline in the overall cognitive score of 0.045 standard deviations compared with people without such diseases.

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The role of depressive symptoms

The researchers identified three groups: those with consistently low, moderate and high levels of depressive symptoms. The first included 76.8% of participants, the second 18.1%, and the third 5.1%. The prevalence of cardiovascular diseases rose from 17.5% in the group with low symptom levels to 33.7% in the group with high levels.

People with consistently moderate or high depressive symptoms generally had lower cognitive scores at the outset and lost them faster during the observation period. At the same time, the additional deterioration in the overall cognitive score associated with cardiovascular diseases was most pronounced among participants with consistently low symptom levels — 0.051 standard deviations per year.

The authors stress that the weaker additional association between cardiovascular diseases and functional decline in groups with higher depressive symptoms does not mean better outcomes for these people. The study is observational and does not establish a cause-and-effect relationship.

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