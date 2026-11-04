Daily consumption of 60 g of unsalted peanuts with skins for 16 weeks was associated with a change in the response to insulin in brain areas involved in memory processes. This was reported in a randomized controlled study covered by News-Medical.

The trial involved people aged 60 to 75 years. Of the 36 randomized participants, 31 completed the study: 15 women and 16 men. Their average age was 67 years, and their average body mass index was 26.7 kg/m².

How the study was conducted

The study had a crossover design: each participant completed a 16-week period of daily peanut consumption and a 16-week control period without peanuts. There was an eight-week break between them. During the control period, participants also did not eat other nuts.

At the end of each phase, researchers assessed cerebral blood flow using MRI before and 30 minutes after insulin was administered via a nasal spray. Changes in cerebral blood flow after insulin were used as an indirect indicator of the regional brain response to this hormone.

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The changes were local

After the peanut period, scientists recorded a lower blood-flow response to insulin in a cluster in the right hemisphere that included the lingual gyrus, hippocampus, and parahippocampal gyrus. The authors interpreted this as a potentially favorable change in the regional brain response to insulin, but stressed that the physiological significance of this measure still requires clarification.

No statistically significant differences between the two periods were found at the level of the whole brain, gray matter, cortex, or subcortical structures. The researchers also found no statistically significant association between the change in the brain’s response to insulin and the previously recorded improvement in verbal recognition memory among participants.

Peanut consumption increased the overall caloric content of the diet and the share of unsaturated fats and fiber, while the intake of carbohydrates, saturated fats, and cholesterol decreased. Levels of glucose, insulin, HOMA-IR, total cholesterol, LDL, HDL, and the inflammatory marker hsCRP did not change significantly. Triglyceride levels were lower at week eight, but this effect did not persist through week 16.

The authors noted that the study did not have a control product with the same caloric content and macronutrient composition. Therefore, the recorded changes may be related both to peanuts themselves and to changes in the composition and energy value of the diet.

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