An international study of data from 57,793 people in 24 countries found an association between diverse social activity and higher memory and executive function scores in later life. As News-Medical reports, the highest scores during the follow-up period were observed among participants who regularly took part in at least three types of such activities.

Data from five longitudinal studies

Researchers combined the results of five nationally representative studies from the United States, England, China, Mexico and European countries. The analysis included data from the U.S. Health and Retirement Study, the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing, the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study, the Mexican Health and Ageing Study, and the Survey of Health, Aging, and Retirement in Europe.

The average age of participants in the different samples ranged from 57 to 73 years, while the average follow-up period was six years. In each study wave, people reported the types and number of social activities they took part in, while their cognitive abilities were assessed using tests of memory and executive function. A higher standardized score indicated better cognitive performance.

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Which activities were linked to the scores

Participants who were socially active had statistically higher cognitive scores, which increased along with the number of activity types. Volunteering and membership in sports clubs were associated with a lower risk of cognitive decline across all five groups. Attending educational courses and caring for children were also associated with higher scores year after year.

At the same time, regular participation in political, civic, church and religious groups did not show a consistent association with improved cognitive scores. Positive associations were stronger among women, people aged 60 and older, participants with higher levels of education, those without depression, those living alone, those with normal weight, or those living in rural areas.

Study limitations

The authors stress that the work is observational and does not make it possible to establish a causal relationship. Among the limitations, they cited differences between the five surveys, only partial consideration of factors that may affect the outcome, as well as a focus on the number of activities without assessing their quality, motivation and participants' personal experience.

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