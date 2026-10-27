Researchers at the Osaka Metropolitan University Graduate School of Medicine, together with specialists from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, found that large language models may exhibit bias when recommending medications. As News-Medical reports, the models more often selected expensive branded drugs, which could potentially increase treatment costs.

One product dominated the responses

The team led by Professor Ueda asked five models — GPT-5.4, Claude Sonnet 4.6, Gemini 3.1 Flash, Llama 4, and MedGemma — to recommend up to three products approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a range of simulated scenarios.

For each listed active ingredient, there were an average of 5.5 FDA-approved products. At the same time, one product accounted for an average of 97.5% of the recommendations that the models ranked first. The systems mostly suggested branded medicines, products with high visibility in Google searches, and medicines with separate Wikipedia pages.

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Assessment of potential costs

The models also less frequently recommended products approved by the FDA later, as well as medicines that doctors prescribe more often in real-world practice. Researchers also identified recommendations that did not comply with regulatory information, including recommendations involving discontinued products.

The authors assessed the potential consequences using U.S. data in a scenario in which doctors would prescribe medicines in line with language model advice. According to their calculations, annual drug procurement costs would rise by approximately $55.6 million, or 1019%.

When the models were explicitly instructed to prioritize cheaper or generic drugs, they changed their recommendations. However, the selection still remained concentrated on a limited number of products. The authors stressed the need to test medical AI systems for bias in drug selection and in how they account for cost and regulatory information.

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