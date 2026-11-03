Researchers from the United Kingdom found that artificial intelligence measurements of heart function on MRI were slightly more accurate at identifying patients at an elevated risk of death than assessments by experienced clinicians. The results of the retrospective multicentre study, published in The Lancet Digital Health, are reported by News-Medical.

The work was led by specialists from City St George’s, University of London and University College London.

Data from more than 27,000 patients

The study analysed cardiac MRI scans of 27,382 patients in the United Kingdom and the United States who were examined because of known or suspected heart disease. Participants were followed for an average of more than five years; 3,458 deaths were recorded during that time.

The researchers compared the ejection fraction calculated by an AI tool with the results of MRI assessments by specialists. Ejection fraction shows how effectively the heart pumps blood and is used to select treatment for heart disease, assess surgical risk, and monitor heart function during chemotherapy.

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According to the authors’ conclusions, AI-derived measurements were slightly but statistically significantly better at identifying patients at an elevated risk of death. The result remained after accounting for participants’ age and sex.

Speed of analysis and clinician oversight

The algorithm analysed an MRI scan in approximately two to three seconds per patient. In previous work by this research group, expert assessment of images took about 13 minutes.

At the same time, the researchers stressed that human oversight remains necessary. According to their data, AI errors occurred in approximately 1% of cases at the patient level and concerned 0.08% of images. Clinicians should verify the results and interpret scans in the context of the full medical picture.

The authors believe AI could become a tool for initial analysis of cardiac MRI scans, followed by expert review when needed. The team plans to combine AI data from heart scans with other examinations, including electrocardiograms, to detect problems in the heart muscle earlier.

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