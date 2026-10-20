A study involving pregnant women in Japan found a link between restless legs syndrome and an increased risk of perinatal depression. Women with this syndrome were about three times more likely to experience perinatal depression — major depressive episodes during pregnancy or in the months after childbirth, News-Medical reports.

Study data

Scientists analyzed data from 2,435 pregnant women in Japan, whose average age was 30.5 years. The participants completed screening questionnaires on restless legs syndrome in the second and third trimesters of pregnancy. The syndrome was identified in 40 women in the second trimester and 60 in the third.

The researchers also tracked major depressive episodes and depressive symptoms for up to three months after childbirth. During this period, perinatal depression developed in 69 participants. The presence of restless legs syndrome was also linked to a twofold higher likelihood of developing depressive symptoms.

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Link in the third trimester

The association was most pronounced when restless legs syndrome was identified in the third trimester. No such link was established for the syndrome recorded in the second trimester. The results remained significant after accounting for age, education, having a partner, employment, number of children, and whether the pregnancy was planned.

Restless legs syndrome is a sleep-related movement disorder. It manifests as a strong urge to move the legs, often accompanied by unpleasant sensations; symptoms worsen at rest, ease with movement, and predominantly occur in the evening or at night, making it difficult to fall asleep.

The authors noted that the prevalence of the syndrome in the sample was lower than expected, while the number of depression cases among participants with the syndrome was small. Participants joined the study voluntarily, and all data were self-reported. The scientists emphasized that further research is needed to determine whether treating restless legs syndrome can reduce the risk of perinatal depression.

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