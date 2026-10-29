Singapore is reviewing its approaches to parental consent for minors to receive psychological and psychiatric care. Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on October 10 that such a requirement could become an obstacle for young people who are uncomfortable discussing their condition with their parents. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia.

According to the minister, the Singapore Medical Council is reviewing ethical guidelines so that doctors have clearer rules regarding parental consent. They may be allowed to continue treatment if it is in the patient’s best interests. The Ministry of Health is also preparing recommendations for different service providers.

Different rules for access to assistance

The conditions for minors to seek mental health support in the country differ depending on the institution. Calls to the national mindline 1771 helpline can be anonymous, while community organisations generally do not require parental consent before providing initial support. At the same time, schools more often insist on involving the family.

Jonathan Kuek, a mental health researcher and lecturer at the Singapore University of Social Sciences, noted that most specialists still seek parental consent for clients under 18, as the country has no universally established age of medical consent. According to him, specialists may take into account a teenager’s reluctance to involve their parents, the risk of their condition worsening without help, as well as the danger of self-harm or violence.

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Proposal to assess risks and the teenager’s maturity

Some organisations already use a more flexible approach. The charity Limitless requires parental consent for children under 14. For teenagers aged 14–17, specialists first try to obtain permission, but in cases of possible violence or an increased risk of harm, they may assess a young person’s ability to independently consent to help using the Gillick competence test.

Representatives of organisations working with young people stress that requiring consent in all cases can deprive teenagers from dangerous or conflict-ridden family environments of support. At the same time, other specialists point out that parental involvement is important for a sustainable therapy outcome, particularly when the home environment affects a child’s mental state.

Kuek proposed allowing people under 18 to use lower-risk services without parental consent, including basic counselling and mental health screening. In his view, parental consent should remain the basic rule for medication treatment and hospitalisation, except in emergency situations.

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