In Singapore, community mental health support services will be brought together in the new HealthierMind SG network. It is intended to make it easier for people to access help, improve coordination among service providers, and ensure more stable funding for community organizations, Channel NewsAsia reports.

On October 22, Health Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Ong Ye Kung said that existing community support teams would operate within a unified system of funding and performance indicators. Currently, organizations must comply with the requirements of different programs, which may complicate their work.

A unified support system

Existing programs include CREST community outreach teams for people with early symptoms of mental disorders and COMIT intervention teams for patients with moderate conditions. CREST-Youth and Youth Integrated Teams operate for young people, while community services are also provided by public healthcare institutions, including the Institute of Mental Health.

According to Ong, the new approach provides for a sufficient baseline level of funding that will allow organizations to retain staff and build capacity in mental health. Schools may also move to assessing students' needs based on the severity of their conditions: less complex cases are planned to be referred to community organizations rather than only to public medical institutions.

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Programs for young people and parental consent

The changes are taking place amid concerns about young people's mental health: about one in three young Singaporeans aged 10 to 18 reports symptoms of depression or anxiety. From 2027, the Grow Well SG program will be extended to students in the first two grades of secondary school. It will initially be introduced in 20 schools and, in 2028, in all secondary schools in the country.

Program participants, together with healthcare professionals, will develop individual health plans with a greater focus on psychological resilience and overcoming mental health difficulties. Parents and guardians will be involved in the process.

The Ministry of Health is also preparing guidelines on parental consent for young people seeking mental health support. The ministry wants to enable them to safely receive initial assistance while determining the appropriate stage at which to involve their families. Before adopting the guidelines, the ministry will hold public consultations, including with mental health professionals.

The government also plans to gradually strengthen the role of family doctors in providing such assistance. In 2025, protocols for managing major depressive disorder and generalized anxiety disorder were introduced for primary care doctors under Healthier SG.

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