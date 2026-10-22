The second phase of haze mask distribution will begin in Singapore on October 23. All citizens aged 60 and over will be able to receive two masks each, while the age threshold for seniors has been lowered from 67, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Expansion of eligible recipients

Those who already received masks during the first phase can collect two more. People who were previously eligible but did not use the entitlement will be able to collect masks for both phases at community clubs or designated vending machines.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said the authorities had taken into account appeals from people over 60 who do not have Pioneer Generation or Merdeka Generation cards. Holders of CHAS Orange and Blue cards, medical fee exemption cards, and ComCare assistance recipients are also eligible for masks.

Pregnant women, children aged seven to 16, and people with conditions such as asthma can receive masks at community clubs. A relative or acquaintance can collect them on another person's behalf using that person's NRIC.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Air quality and mask stocks

Authorities are distributing N95, KN95, FFP2, and KF94 standard masks, which reduce exposure to haze particles. According to the haze task force, about 22% of eligible people have already received masks.

As of 1:00 p.m. on October 22, hourly PM2.5 fine particulate matter readings in all areas of Singapore were within the normal range. At the same time, Grace Fu urged residents to prepare for a possible deterioration in air quality. Earlier, on October 14, the PM2.5 reading in western Singapore reached 288, the highest level since 2015, while on October 18 the 24-hour air pollution index there reached 230.

Support for trade and businesses

The Ministry of Health will use national stockpiles to replenish mask shelves at Sheng Siong, Giant, and Cold Storage chains. Some food establishments reported a drop in sales of up to 70% due to fewer visitors. According to the minister, the authorities will gather feedback from business owners and decide whether they need additional support.

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