A systematic review led by Manuela Lureiro Ferreira of Australia’s George Institute for Global Health found that a range of non-drug and non-surgical approaches to treating low back pain may be cost-effective. As News-Medical reports, the study was published on October 27, 2026, in the journal PLOS Medicine.

Analysis of 20 studies

The authors analyzed 20 studies conducted between 2005 and 2026, involving a total of 14,884 people. They examined research on interventions recommended by the World Health Organization, the UK National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), and the North American Spine Society.

The assessed approaches included yoga, acupuncture, massage, psychological therapy, spinal manual interventions, physical exercise, and dietary plans. They were compared with specific formats of care at the first consultation or with no treatment.

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Which approaches proved effective

Among individual types of therapy, yoga, cognitive behavioral therapy, support for self-management, education aimed at reducing fear, and mindfulness-based stress reduction could reduce healthcare costs and improve outcomes compared with usual care.

Two combined approaches also proved more cost-effective than usual care: combining advice with a gradual increase in workplace activity and combining diet with physical activity. This conclusion was reached using the £20,000 willingness-to-pay threshold recommended by NICE.

All studies included in the review were conducted in high-income countries, and the methods for assessing cost-effectiveness differed between studies. According to Ferreira, investment in evidence-based exercise, physical methods, and psychological support could improve the condition of people with low back pain and reduce the burden on healthcare systems.

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