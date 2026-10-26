The Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology has canceled 14 of the 60 certification criteria for electronic health record systems. The decision is included in the long-awaited final version of the rule.

Changes in certification

The criteria were used to certify electronic health record systems sold by, among others, Epic and Oracle. Another seven criteria were substantially revised in the final version of the rule.

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The changes concern the next revision of rules on health data, technology and system interoperability. Their stated goal is to accelerate innovation in health technology, STAT News reports.

Commentators’ warnings

In many cases, the administration canceled or changed certification requirements despite objections from commentators. They warned that such changes could weaken the protection and confidentiality of sensitive medical information. Commentators also expressed concerns about weakening efforts to ensure the safety of products that use artificial intelligence.

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