Solar Activity on November 11–12: Forecast of Magnetic Storms for the Coming Days

Changes in solar activity are expected on November 11–12, which may affect the geomagnetic conditions. Magnetic storms may be accompanied by fluctuations in atmospheric pressure, and some people experience headaches, fatigue, and stress during this period.

Geomagnetic activity is measured on a scale from 0 to 9. The planetary K-index is used for classification; a reading of 5 or higher indicates a strong magnetic storm.

On Wednesday, November 11, solar activity with a K-index of 3 (green level) is expected, which corresponds to weak magnetic storms.

On Thursday, November 12, solar activity with a K-index of 3 (green level) is expected, which corresponds to weak magnetic storms.

It is important to note that magnetic storm forecasts may change, as solar activity researchers update their data every three hours. Therefore, we recommend regularly monitoring any changes

Source: NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC)

See also:

Mushroom Hunter’s Calendar for November 2026: What and When to Harvest.

The Winemaker’s Calendar for November 2026: Harvesting Late Varieties and Seasonal Tasks.

The Gardener’s Calendar for November 2026: Tips and the Best Days for Gardening.

The November 2026 Angler’s Calendar: Highlights and the Best Days for Fishing.

Lunar Calendar for November 2026: Unfavorable and Favorable Days.

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