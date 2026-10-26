In a randomized phase IIb clinical trial, a nasal spray containing synthetic mebufotenin, also known as 5-MeO-DMT, demonstrated a reduction in depression symptoms in patients who had not been helped by several antidepressants. The study involved 193 people with moderate or severe major depressive disorder at medical facilities in Australia, Europe, and the United States, ScienceAlert reports.

Single administration of the drug

During their current depressive episode, participants had unsuccessfully tried between two and five antidepressants. They were randomly assigned to groups for a single administration of a nasal spray containing 0.3 mg, 8 mg, or 12 mg of the active substance. Patients did not know which dose they received.

The researchers used a synthesized pure form of 5-MeO-DMT rather than the venom of the Sonoran Desert toad Incilius alvarius, which is associated with this psychoactive compound. Before, during, and after the session, participants received psychological support.

According to the study, the acute psychedelic effect usually subsided after about an hour, and most participants were ready to leave the treatment session around two hours after the drug was administered. Patients generally felt an improvement after two days, and the effect lasted for at least eight weeks.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Results and limitations

The 8 mg and 12 mg doses outperformed the 0.3 mg dose on depression measures by 6.2 and 5.3 points, respectively. The 8 mg dose was selected for the next, phase III trial because, according to the authors' assessment, it had the best balance of safety and efficacy. At this stage, the drug will be tested in a larger number of people and compared with other treatments.

Most participants reported adverse events, but nearly all were mild or moderate and occurred on the day of administration: headache, nausea, and nasal pain. At the same time, one participant experienced two severe panic attacks during treatment.

Psychopharmacologist Chittaranjan Andrade, who was not involved in the trial, noted that the average improvement among patients was about 30%, while response and remission rates were lower than those usually observed with ketamine and electroconvulsive therapy. He also noted that people with suicidal symptoms were excluded from the study, so the safety and efficacy of mebufotenin for this group remain uncertain.

Read us on