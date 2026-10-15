Researchers linked sustained clinical improvement in people with treatment-resistant depression who underwent deep brain stimulation to the stimulation of three white matter pathways. As reported by News-Medical, the findings may help define targets for this investigational treatment method more precisely.

Three neural pathways

The study, published on October 1 in the American Journal of Psychiatry, included the largest multicohort group to date of patients who received deep brain stimulation of the subcallosal cingulate for treatment-resistant depression. Across independent participant groups, sustained clinical improvement was associated with stimulation of the cingulum bundle, forceps minor, and the medial uncinate fasciculus / ventral amygdalofugal pathway.

Deep brain stimulation involves the surgical implantation of electrodes that deliver electrical impulses to specified brain circuits. It is being studied as a possible option for people with severe and persistent depression that responds insufficiently to standard therapies.

Targeting brain connections

The authors used models of the electrical fields created by stimulation and maps of structural brain connections. They examined how consistently stimulation reached previously identified pathways in data from several clinical studies, including the BROADEN trial and the University of Toronto cohort.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

After two years of treatment, patients who did not respond to therapy at different centers showed a lack of engagement of the left cingulum bundle. At the same time, the researchers did not test whether moving the electrodes to reach this pathway would improve outcomes.

Study limitations

The scientists noted that stimulation of the identified pathways is unlikely to be the only factor in treatment response. Further research should determine which patients are most likely to benefit from such an intervention and how stimulation parameters should be adjusted over time.

Individual diffusion MRI data were unavailable for some participants, so generalized maps of brain connections were used in most analyses. In the Emory cohort, results were similar when generalized maps were compared with individual diffusion MRI data.

Read us on