An international group of scientists led by Northumbria University has developed and validated a five-factor scale to identify older people at increased risk of developing dementia in low- and middle-income countries. The tool was created using data from more than 11,000 older adults in seven countries across three continents, News-Medical reports.

The study was published in the American Journal of Epidemiology. The authors note that about 60% of people with dementia worldwide live in low- and middle-income countries. Most existing prediction models were developed using data from wealthier countries and perform less well in other settings.

Five risk factors

No blood tests, brain scans or specialised equipment are needed to calculate the score. The data can be collected during a conversation with an older person and, if necessary, with a family member or caregiver.

age — the risk rises noticeably after the age of 70 and more sharply after 80;

social activity, including communication with relatives and friends and participation in community or religious groups;

everyday physical activity at work and at home;

high blood pressure;

a noticeable change in the ability to manage money.

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Model validation results

The scale’s total score ranges from 0 to 9 points. According to the researchers’ calculations, a score of zero corresponds to an approximately 1% probability of developing dementia within three years, while nine points corresponds to nearly 19%.

The model was developed and tested using data from China, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Mexico and Peru. Its accuracy score was 0.75, exceeding the 0.70 level described in the article as clinically useful.

The authors stress that the scale is intended primarily for research and for recruiting participants for future clinical trials, rather than for mass population screening. They also call for it to be tested in regions not covered by the current work, including South Asia, the Middle East, North Africa and countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

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